Sundar C Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID, Wife Khushbu Shares Health Update

Chinna Thambi star Khushbu Sundar has taken to Instagram in order o reveal that her husband, Sundar C has tested positive for COVID-19. As one will soon see, Khushbu Sundar has shared that as and when Khushbu Sundar's husband and she have learned about the former's COVID-19 diagnosis, Sundar C was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, even though he has been doing fine. In addition to the same, the actor has even requested each and everyone who has come in contact with Sundar C in the recent past to isolate themselves. The final section of the tweet sees the actor urging Sundar C's fans and followers alike to pray for his speedy recovery.

Khushbu Sundar reveals that Sundar C has tested positive for coronavirus:

Hi, my husband #SundarC has tested #Covid19 positive today eve. He is doing well but admitted in hospital for precautionary measures. Request anyone who has been in contact with him to please isolate yourself and get tested immediately. Pls prayer for his speedy recovery. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) April 10, 2021

As soon as the above tweet made it to the micro-blogging site, several fans and followers of the actor-director couple took to the comments section of the tweet in order to share that they are wishing for Sundar C's speedy recovery. Some of the tweets are from the likes of Ramesh Bala, Radhakrishnan RK and Nidhi Razda. The who's-who from the world of Indian politics, such as the likes of Priyanka Chaturvedi, have also expressed their thoughts.

Source: Khushbu Sundar Twitter

About Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar, whose real name is Nakhat Khan, along with being an actor, is a producer and television presenter. As of today, she has worked in over 200 movies. For her work, she has received several awards, three of which being from the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards organization. In addition to the same, she has also been conferred with the prestigious Kalaimamani award by the Tamilnadu Govt. Most recently, she was seen in films such as Aranmanai 2, Agnyaathavaasi and Kalakalappu 2. She will be next seen in Annaatthe, which is scheduled for a release in November this year.

About Sundar C:

Vinayagar Sundar Vel, also known as Sundar C., is an Indian film director and actor. He has directed over 32 films in Tamil and acted in over nine movies as the protagonist. His last cinematic venture was 2020's Naanga Romba Busy. As far as Sundar C's current condition is concerned, no further details are available as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.