Sundeep Kishan Announces His Upcoming Supernatural Film 'SK28' On His Birthday

Actor Sundeep Kishan has gifted his fans a much-awaited surprise on his birthday. Sundeep has announced his upcoming project called SK28 on social media. SK28 will be Sundeep’s 28th film and is expected to be quite different from his previous works.

Sundeep Kishan announces his upcoming film SK28

Sundeep Kishan is going to collaborate with director VI Anand again for the upcoming movie SK28. VI Anand took to his Twitter account to wish Sundeep Kishan and also announced his upcoming project by sharing the first poster of SK28. Take a look at his tweet below.

#Tiger with you was a film that gave me an identity.Your trust was a turning point in my life.

Thank you for being you and standing by me through and through.

Happy birthday my tiger!!@sundeepkishan @RajeshDanda_ #HBDSundeepKishan pic.twitter.com/CsfrU5sjFU — vi anand (@Dir_Vi_Anand) May 7, 2021

In reply, Sundeep Kishan wrote:

Thank You Dear Brother for your love..so proud of what you have been making and thank you for bringing this script to me..

Can’t wait to Enter this World that beautiful Brain Of Yours has built ❤️



& to my very own @RajeshDanda_ , @HasyaMovies

Debut Producer Garu 🤗 https://t.co/67ByWXZnoD — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2021

Netizens showered immense love on this announcement. Several fans wished him a very happy birthday whereas several others wrote that they are super intrigued about this project. One of the users also wrote, “Another logical thriller coming soon”. Check out some of the comments from Sundeep’s announcement tweet below:

Sundeep and VI Anand are collaborating after six years. Their last project Tiger was a huge hit among the audience and was critically acclaimed. In the poster of SK28, Sundeep Kishan can be seen staring into an isolated mysterious location. The film will be a supernatural fantasy produced under the banner of Hasya Movies. Balaji Gutta will be the co-producer of the movie. Other members of the cast and crew haven’t been announced yet. The shooting of the will begin when things are back to normal. Sundeep was last seen in the movie A1 Express released in 2021. He is also working on projects like Gully Rowdy, Nargasooran, Kasada Thapara, and Vivaha Bhojanambu.

