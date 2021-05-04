Sundeep Kishan Starts Initiative To Take Care Of Children Who Lost Families To COVID-19

The covid cases in India are at an all-time high with the country tallying more deaths every day from all the age groups. Ra Ra Krishnayya actor Sundeep Kishan took to his social media to introduce his initiative during these trying times to contribute to Covid relief in India. Read more about Sundeep Kishan and his team's unique approach to tackle the covid crisis.

Sundeep Kishan's initiative to provide covid relief to kids

The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share an official note from his team introducing their program to his followers. In the note, he urged his followers to inform him of kids who have lost their families due to the novel coronavirus and provided contact information dedicated to this initiative. The deaths due to the rising covid cases in India have left many families shattered while young kids are left to fend for themselves.

Pic Credit: Sundeep Kishan IG

During 'these challenging times', the actor continued, he and his team would take up the responsibility of these kids' food and education for the next couple of years. Urging his fans to show compassion towards each other in such 'testing times', Sundeep wrote to stand by each other as humans first. He also asked his followers to stay safe and circulate his note around.

Shruti Hasaan's similar initiative

Adding to the list is Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress Shruti Hasaan who also took to her Instagram to share the poster a campaign. The organization will help the kids who have lost their families to Covid to find a new home. The actress shared the details of the campaign and urged her followers to share the message and take the efforts to 'protect these little angels'.

Sundeep Kishan's latest projects

The young actor debuted in the Telugu film industry in the movie Prasthanam in 2010. He went on to work in hit movies such as Gundello Godari, Tiger, and Okka Ammayi Thappa. Sundeep Kishan's family hail from a filmy background with his uncles Chota K. Naidu and Shyam K. Naidu being renowned cinematographers. The actor is all set to grace the big screen with his upcoming action movie Gully Rowdy on the 21st of May this year.

Promo Pic Credit: Sundeep Kishan IG

