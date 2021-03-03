Sundeep Kishan Talks About His First Sport Film 'A1 Express', Says He Is 'extremely Proud'

Actor Sundeep Kishan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports comedy film A1 Express. Now, in a recent interview with Spotboye, the actor candidly spoke about his experience with filming his first-ever sports film. He said that the movie’s premise revolves around the game of hockey, a sport which the actor feels has been neglected.

With the film, Sundeep Kishan hopes to create awareness about the game. Talking about the same, he pointed out how Kabaddi has grown ever since its corporatized. Now he hopes for hockey to get the same makeover. Although he isn’t sure if his film can do be the turnaround for the sport, he aims at seeing an increase in the fortune of the game.

6 months of Hockey Training..

Close to 1 year of staying in character..

14 kilos down..

Of course the Covid Scares & finally It’s a wrap for the climax of my most Ambitious film to date

#A1Express 🤟🏽

1 day of shoot left,Post Production on Full Swing :) #Hockey #Mohali #Punjab pic.twitter.com/yMTmotLfz4 — A1 Express on 5th March (@sundeepkishan) November 17, 2020

ALSO READ| Shriya Saran Shares Glimpses Of Vacay With Hubby Andrei In Peru, Says 'Take Me Back'

During the interaction, the actor also spoke about Chak De and Soorma, the Bollywood films which have highlighted the sport in the past. Now, Sundeep is extremely proud that his A1 Express is among the first film which gives importance to hockey in the south. Sundeep also explained that the film is the remake of the hit Tamil sports flick, titled Natpe Thunai. According to him, although A1 Express is a remake, the creators have made it significantly different from the original version.

ALSO READ| 'A1 Express': Sundeep Kishan & Team Wrap Up Film's Shoot, Share BTS Video

Speaking of which he added that the goalposts in the plot have been moved to give it a more rounded look. The creators have also built on the character and gave them more spore. In the end, Sundeep also opened about his connection with hockey. The actor reportedly knows the sport very well as he keeps watching it every now and then. However, Sundeep had not played it before. For the film, the actor had to learn the sport enough to look likee a professional. Many state-level hocket champions were also hired to be a part of the film. All in all, the actor believes that they have created a masterpiece that will do the game proud.

ALSO READ| 'Mass Masala' Cast: All About The Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, the film also features Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. The plot of the film deals with the issues of corruption and nepotism in sports. A1 Express is all set to have a theatrical run from March 5 onwards.

ALSO READ| 'A1 Express' First Look Released By Sundeep Kishan; First Hockey-based Film Of Tollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.