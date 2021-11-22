Sundeep Kishan Welcomes His 'guru' Gautham Menon As The Antagonist In 'Michael'

Filmmaker Gautham Menon has been roped in to play the antagonist in Ranjit Jeyakodi's upcoming pan-India film, Michael. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. On Monday, Sundeep Kishan and the makers of Michael welcomed Gautham Menon onboard taking to their verified Twitter handles to share a new poster. In the poser, one can see Gautham Menon's bloodied hands with handcuffs.

Gautham Menon roped in to play the antagonist in Michael

Take pleasure in welcoming my Guru & Ace Director @MenonGautham as the Antagonist in the world of@MichaelTheFilm



Looking forward to learning from you once again sir ❤️@VijaySethuOffl

A @jeranjit Film

@SVCLLP @KaranCoffl

మైఖేల్ மைக்கேல் माइकल ಮೈಕೆಲ್ മൈക്കിൾ #Michael pic.twitter.com/NWEQ4VTcuF — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) November 22, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sundeep Kishan dropped a poster featuring Gautham Menon's bloodied hand. Sharing the tweet, he wrote, "Take pleasure in welcoming my Guru & Ace Director @MenonGautham as the Antagonist in the world of @MichaelTheFilm Looking forward to learning from you once again sir @VijaySethuOffl A @jeranjit Film @SVCLLP @KaranCoffl మైఖేల్ மைக்கேல் माइकल ಮೈಕೆಲ್ മൈക്കിൾ #Michael."

Filmmaker Gautham, who has Vinaythandi Varuvaya (Ye Maya Chesave in Telugu), Vaaranam Aayiram, and others in his credit, has been acting in many projects in the Tamil film industry and others too. In the recent past, he has appeared in films as well as anthology series for OTT platforms, notably the Malayalam film Trance (2020), the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020), and the Tamil OTT series Paava Kadhaigal, among other projects. Now he is all set to play a villain in the forthcoming film and will fight against Sundeep and Vijay.

Helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, who is known for Puriyadha Pudhir and Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, the film will be released in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Jeyakodi penned a distinctive script for the film, which is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP Narayan Das K. Narang is the presenter and the film's other cast and crew member details will be revealed later. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sundeep Kishan is awaiting the release of two films- Gully Rowdy and A1 Express in Telugu. His film, Kasada Thapara was a hyperlink drama that was released on the online streaming site, SonyLIV in the month of August. Vivaha Bhojanambu was also backed by the actor that was released on the same OTT platform.

Image: Instagram/@sundeepkishan/@actorvijaysethupathi/@gauthamvasudevmenon