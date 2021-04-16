Sundhara Travels' Actor Radha's Filmography And All You Need To Know About Her

Actor Radha has been a part of the Tamil film industry for close to two decades after she made her debut with the movie Sundhara Travels in 2002. She then went on to work in a few other Tamil and Malayalam films. The actor has time and again made headlines for a multitude of reasons, including her involvement in some controversies. Read along to know more details about her career, acting stints and time in the industry.

Sundhara Travels’ actor Radha and all you need to know about her

She made her entry into the industry with the comedy film Sundhara Travels, following her move from Andhra Pradesh to work as an actor. The movie received average reviews from the audiences and critics but performed well at the box office. Radha shared screen space with Murali and Vadivelu, both of whose performances garnered appreciation.

After her debut, she starred opposite Karthik in the much-delayed production Game in the year 2002, and she then appeared in a small role in the movie Adavadi in 2007. She was also seen in the movie Kathavarayan of the year 2008. The actor then moved to television and played a focal role in the 2012 show Bhairavi.

According to Indiaglitz.com, in November 2013, Radha lodged a complaint against businessman Faizul, saying that they were in a live-in relationship for six years and that he wasn’t ready to marry her now. She even said that she will make her and Faizul’s private videos go public and that director Erode Soundar was helping Faizul with all of it. However, Radha withdrew her complaint just three weeks later.

Further on, according to reports in Deccan Chronicle, in August 2016, the actor went on to claim that a gangster name Vairam was calling her from the Puzhal Central Prison and threatening to reveal her relationship with film producer Munivel. Radha also lodged a police complaint, citing the incident. However, Munivel’s wife gave statements to the media and criticised Radha for taking a hit on her and her husband’s relationship.

The actor is back in the headlines, as she has now filed a complaint against a sub-inspector who she says is her husband. In her complaint, Radha has mentioned that he has mentally and physically abused her. Per reports in Pinkvilla, the abuse was a result of her husband not being okay with Radha contacting or having male friends.

