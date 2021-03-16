Suniel Shetty, Rana Attend Kajal-Vishnu Starrer 'Mosagallu's' Pre-release Event; See Pics

The mega pre-release event of Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal’s pan-Indian film titled Mosagallu took place on March 15 and photos from the same surfaced all over the internet. Actors like Suniel Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Mohan Babu also attended the event. The movie's team launched the tickets and posed for the camera. Mosagallu is all set to release in theatres on March 19, 2021. In some of the photos, Rana Daggubati and Suniel Shetty were posing with the movie's lead stars, Kajal and Vishnu.

While Shetty pulled off a dark green shirt, Daggubati kept it traditional in an ethnic dhoti. Meanwhile, Kajal stunned in an elegant printed saree, whereas Manchu kept it casual in a tee. Mohan Babu wrapped a golden shawl on Suniel's shoulder and congratulated him for his film. He also spoke a few words about the movie and about the actors associated with it. Whereas in another bunch of photos, Vishnu posed with his kids. Kajal also posted some pics with Vishnu on Twitter while promoting the film.

Inside Mosagallu movie's pre-release event

Revolving around the biggest IT scams in the world, Mosagallu will release in multiple languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the music of the film is given by Sam CS. Mosagallu is produced by Vishnu Manchu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory Banners. Apart from Suniel, Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu, the outing also stars Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra, Navdeep and Karma McCain.

Apart from this, Suniel Shetty is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Mumbai Saga, which will also release on March 19. The film is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta and also features Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham in prominent roles. The movie is presented by the makers of Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Kajal, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie titled Indian 2, a political-drama helmed by Shankar. The movie stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. She is also roped in for Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan. In this film, she will be seen sharing screen space with superstar, Chiranjeevi, who will be seen essaying a dual role.

(Source: All above pics from 24 Frames Factory Twitter)

