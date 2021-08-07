Sunny Leone Unveils A Battered Avatar Of Herself With 'Shero' Poster; Have A Look

Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first look from her upcoming Tamil movie, Shero. She unveiled her battered avatar for the film and captioned it, "Survival is my Revenge!!" The actor will take on the lead role in the film.

Sunny Leone’s announcement of Shero

Taking to Instagram, the actor also shared the motion poster of Shero recently. The motion poster witnesses a wounded woman, played by Sunny Leone and a child seated on a flight of stairs. Leone captioned the poster, "So excited to be part of #SHERO a psychological thriller!!"

The motion poster is also accompanied by eerie music in the background. Leone was one of the first actors to commence shooting after lockdown restrictions were eased in the country. Apart from shooting for Shero, Leone has also been shooting for other projects.

About Shero

The psychological thriller will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan of Kuttanadan Marpappa fame. Sunny Leone will take on the lead role in the film, which will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The actor also performs her own stunts in the upcoming film.

Sunny Leone in the Malayalam film industry

Sunny Leone has taken up roles in Malayalam films in the past. The actor made her acting debut in the industry with the upcoming film, Rangeela. Leone will be seen in the film alongside Salim Kumar, Johny Antony and Sujith Raj Kochukunju. The film is helmed by Santhosh Nair.

Apart from Rangeela, the actor also made a guest appearance in the Malayalam action thriller, Madhura Raja. She performed on the song Moha Mundiri in the film starring Mammootty, Jai, Anusree and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The song was composed by Gopi Sundar and sung by the iconic Sithara Krishnakumar. Sunny Leone performs with grace to the foot-tapping number.

Leone was also seen in the Bollywood film, Ragini MMS 2, the sequel to the 2011 horror film. Leone took on the lead role in the film alongside Saahil Prem. The film also included a hit number by Punjabi rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh called, Chaar Botal Vodka.

Picture Credits: Sunny Leone-Twitter

