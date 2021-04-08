Sunny Singh To Play Laxman In 'Adipurush', Gets Trained In Archery

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh is all set to play a crucial role in the upcoming film Adipurush, which has been scheduled for a 2022 release. The film is expected to be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and leading actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play important roles in the film. Actor Sunny Singh will play the role of Laxman in the upcoming mythological drama and he is quite excited about the journey that lies ahead. In an interaction with the media, the actor revealed that he has been learning archery to fit into the role and has also been working on his body to attain the right physique.

Sunny Singh on playing Laxman in Adipurush

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh will play the role of Laxman in the upcoming film Adipurush which is being directed by Om Raut. The actor recently opened up on playing such an important role in the mythological epic and how he has been preparing to fit into the role. He revealed that as a child, he had watched Ramayan with his family and it had a deep impact on him. Even though he did not focus much on the characters at the time, the story kept him invested throughout the run.

Sunny Singh mentioned in the interaction that he re-watched the entire Ramayan again, recently, and this time, his complete focus had been on the character Laxman, since he will be playing the role in Adipurush. He revealed that watching the epic again helped him learn about Laxman’s mannerisms and body language. It also helped him understand their dressing and the various accessories that the characters put on.

Speaking about the character Laxman and his preparations, Sunny Singh specified that his character demands knowledge of archery and that is what he has been training in lately. He also revealed that he had a fun learning experience with the new activity. He has been working on getting the postures right and he believed that the level of concentration needed for the sport is unfathomable. The film Adipurush is currently in the production stage and is expected to hit the theatres in August 2022.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Singh Instagram