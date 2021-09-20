'Sunny' Trailer :Jayasurya Piques Curiosity With His 'beautifully Complex World'; WATCH

Malayalam film actor Jayasurya recently clocked 20 years in the film industry, and his upcoming release Sunny, marks the superstar's 100th flick. The much-awaited trailer of the movie has been released, as the actor embarks on a tumultuous, emotionally draining ride of the eponymous character. Every bit of the two-minute clip is bound to leave the fans intrigued by the protagonist's quest to fill his emotional void.

Directed by Ranjith Sankar, the movie was announced by the actor earlier this month in a heartwarming social media post, adding that Sunny has a 'slightly more special place in his heart owing to the unique concept. The trailer witnessed the actor's journey after he leaves Dubai, arriving in his hometown in the midst of a pandemic. Having lost all hope, the clip shows a ray of light for the protagonist as he meets some strangers, upturning the grim narrative.

Jayasurya's Sunny trailer released

The film's cast and makers took to their social media handles on Monday, September 20 and revealed the intense trailer. Posting the clip, Jayasurya wrote," Sunny' Here is a Glimpse into Sunny and his beautifully complex world". The clip commences as Sunny returns from Dubai in hopeless circumstances, coming back to Kerala where he quarantines himself owing to the pandemic protocols. Stuck in a hotel room, his character goes through a myriad of emotions as he deals with the loss of his family, his money and his best friend. However, he chances upon some strangers, who may change the course of the narrative. Take a look.

More about Jayasurya's upcoming

Superstar Jayasurya’s much-awaited 100th flick has been written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, while the director-actor duo are onboard as producers under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. The movie also marks their eighth collaboration, after they last came together for the 2018 flick Pretham 2. Sunny will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd September 2021.

The official synopsis of the movie reads-

Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society. Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@ ACTOR_JAYASURYA)