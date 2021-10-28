Superstar Rajinikanth Admitted To Kauvery Hospital For Check-up

The superstar of the South Indian film industry, Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital for a routine check-up. Currently, he is admitted in the hospital.

Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital here, sources close to the top star said on Thursday. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI.

The most recent news about the actor was that he attended a private screening of his upcoming film, Annaatthe in Chennai. He was accompanied to the screening by his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, and his grandchildren. He shared a family picture clicked at the event and translated in English, his tweet read, "I saw the movie Annaatthe with my grandson yesterday."

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He received the prestigious honour from the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. He also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The two leaders extended their wishes to him and Rajinikanth shared a few pictures of the event. In English, his tweet read, "It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister." The official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted a picture of President Ram Nath Kovind and the Darbar actor and mentioned that he was being presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his 'outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema earlier in the day'.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/ObiPAD4mP6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 25, 2021

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI