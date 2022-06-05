Last Updated:

Superstars Prabhas And Yash Attend 'KGF Chapter 2' Director Prashanth Neel's 50th Birthday

Actors Prabhas and Yash attended Prashanth Neel's 'KGF Chapter 2' themed 50th birthday party, and glimpses from the event made their way online.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
1/7
Image: Twitter/@honestgirl____

KGF 2 star Yash and much-loved actor Prabhas recently attended director Prashanth Neel's 50th birthday.

2/7
Image: Instagram/@actorrebelstar

The fan-favourite stars were caught in a few candid moments as they attended the director's birthday bash.

3/7
Image: Twitter/@hombalefilms

Prashanth Neel enjoyed his big day with the lead star from his hit film KGF 2, Yash and Prabhas, with whom he is currently working on Salaar.

4/7
Image: Twitter/@hombalefilms

Several images from the gala event made their way online and fans loved to see some of their favourites from the industry in the same frame.

5/7
Image: Instagram/@pubzudarlingye

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel twinned in black as they smiled from ear to ear.

6/7
Image: Twitter/@hombalefilms

Yash on the other hand also wore black but took his look to another level with an olive green jacket.

7/7
Image: Twitter/@hombalefilms

Prashanth enjoyed his KGF themed party with his close friends from the industry and fans extended their wishes to him.

Tags: prabhas, yash, Prashanth Neel
