Superstars Prabhas And Yash Attend 'KGF Chapter 2' Director Prashanth Neel's 50th Birthday

Last Updated: 5th June, 2022 16:30 IST

Prashanth enjoyed his KGF themed party with his close friends from the industry and fans extended their wishes to him.

Yash on the other hand also wore black but took his look to another level with an olive green jacket.

Several images from the gala event made their way online and fans loved to see some of their favourites from the industry in the same frame.

Prashanth Neel enjoyed his big day with the lead star from his hit film KGF 2, Yash and Prabhas, with whom he is currently working on Salaar.

The fan-favourite stars were caught in a few candid moments as they attended the director's birthday bash.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.