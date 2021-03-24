Supriya Menon Shares 'Priceless Selfie' With 'Malayalam Cinema Legend' Mammootty

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon had the ultimate fangirl interaction with Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty. At Mohanlal's Barroz Puja, several actors graced the venue to join the ceremony where actors like Ashok Kumar and Mammootty were spotted at the location. Supriya Menon took this opportunity to take a selfie with the legendary actor.

Supriya Menon's PRICELESS selfie

The young journalist took to Instagram to share the selfie taken with her favourite actor where Mammotty posed with a sweet selfie at the camera. In Supriya's selfie, Mammootty appeared to be wearing a simple white attire matched with golden glasses. Supriya captioned the selfie writing 'Priceless selfie' with a yellow heart and calling the actor the 'OG youth icon'. She added the hashtags #MalayalamCinema’sLegend and #Barrozpuja indicating that Supriya Menon's selfie was taken at the launching ceremony of Barroz – Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Netizens reacted to Supriya Menon's selfie with Mammootty

Followers of Supriya seemed to have enjoyed the interaction between the duo as many complimented them for the wonderful selfie. A few fans wrote comments agreeing to Supriya's caption stating that the selfie is priceless indeed. One fan wrote that it was a gem of a selfie while several fans flooded the comments with loving emojis.

Pic Credit: Supriya Menon Instagram.

Supriya Menon's photos on Instagram

The young actor Prithviraj Sukuraman's wife Supriya Menon Prithviraj enjoys a following of over 600k followers on the social media platform. In the latest picture posted by Supriya, she shared a beautiful moment between her husband and her daughter where the duo was cuddled up trying to solve a puzzle behind a cereal box. Supriya often shares pictures of her husband and kids and gives a snippet of her daily life to her followers on Instagram.

A look at Prithviraj's movies

The 38-year-old actor, having worked in over 100 movies has an impressive filmography in his career. The actor made his film debut in 2002 with the movie Nandanam. Prithviraj's movies like Classmates, Vaasthavam, Mozhi, and Celluloid helped him establish himself as a leading actor in South cinema. His 2019 movie Lucifer was a commercial hit and went on to become Malayalam's highest-grossing movie.

Promo Pic Credit: Supriya Menon & Mammootty Instagram.

