Supriya Pilgaonkar Talks About Working Amid COVID-19: 'I Lower My Guard When I Shoot'

Supriya Pilgaonkar is one of the few senior actors who have made their way back on the set. She had appeared on the sets of Super Dancer recently and had even shot for a new TV show's promos. In a recent interview, she explained her experience of working on set during the pandemic.

Supriya Pilgaonkar speaks on working during the COVID-19 era

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Supriya explained that she would be extra careful before shooting. She would ask important questions about the safety regulations and protocols. She also admitted that once she was on set she would let her guard down and said that she needed to work on that particularly.

As the world finds itself experiencing pain and trauma due to the ongoing pandemic, Supriya believes that it is important to stay as positive as possible. She said that coping with the current situation was more about "survival instinct". During the interview, Supriya said that she understood the negativity spreading due to the pandemic which also a brought financial crisis to the country. She said that although she understood the issue she believed that the industry would help in coping. She also went on to encourage people to help each other out as much as possible.

She also claimed that people should take responsibility and said that it was important since one makes their own choices. Sharing her personal experience, the Hichki actor said that her family had a group of positive people who would uplift each other. If any of the other family members would hear any bad news, they would help each other out.

Supriya Pilgaonkar's latest projects

Most recently, Pilgaonkar announced that she would be reprising her role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahani as Ishwari Dixit. In the show, she plays Devrath Dixit's mother. The series would also include Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh who will be reprising their roles as Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Devrath Dixit or Dev, respectively.

Image: Supriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram

