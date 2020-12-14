Supriya Posts Glimpse Of Nature's Beauty As Her Husband Prithviraj Shoots For 'Kuruthi'

Supriya Menon is the wife of Prithviraj, a well-known actor in Malayalam films, but has created her own popularity on social media. Unlike many other celebrities, she seldom posts any glamorous photos of herself and posts about other things of her interests instead, apart from her family photos. Supriya Menon’s Instagram boasts of several candid pictures of her family spending quality time in a natural environment, and her latest post is the latest addition to this. Have a look at her new post that displays the natural beauty of Kerala.

Supriya Menon shares a glimpse of Kerala’s natural beauty

One thing that is commonly seen on the Instagram account of Supriya Menon apart from husband Prithviraj and the rest of her family’s photos, is some of beautiful nature’s snaps. She has now shared an image of nature that seems to be the shoot location of Kuruthi, which is the upcoming film of Prithviraj. The view of nature seems to have mesmerized Supriya, who decided to take a snap of the natural view that caught her eye. The caption of her Instagram post read “Beauty of Kerala! No filter needed for Mother Nature! #KuruthiLocation#ProductionNo3#prithvirajproductions”.

The click shows a coconut tree right at the centre of the picture, something that is commonly seen in Kerala and is even considered to be one of the natural symbols of their state. Her followers on Instagram seemed to be equally mesmerized by the natural beauty of Kerala which they ensured to express in the comments. They have unanimously posted emojis in their comments marvelling at the beautiful picture. Prithviraj had only recently begun the shooting of Kuruthi and the post by Supriya suggests that the pair seem to be enjoying the natural beauty that Kerala has to offer.

Kuruthi is a socio-political thriller for which Prithviraj is now shooting. Supriya seems to be very much involved in the shoot of the film, with her sharing the pictures of the first day of the shoot along with the puja on the film locations. Prithviraj was previously seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released earlier this year.

