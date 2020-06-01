Suraj Venjaramoodu In Quarantine After Attending Event In His Hometown; Read Details

Suraj Venjaramoodu, who recently attended an event in which a policeman who contacted a COVID-19 positive patient was present, has gone into home quarantine for 14 days. Suraj Venjaramoodu is at his ancestral home in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvanathapuram with his mother. In a recent interview with an online portal, Suraj revealed that he voluntarily decided to go on quarantine to stop the spread of any possible coronavirus infection.

Suraj Venjaramodu was in his hometown to inaugurate an initiative he had undertaken to help the marginalised. Reportedly, the actor has donated a few acres of land for farming, the produce of which will be sold to the marginalised for lower costs. The event also had Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali. Though the actor had undertaken all safety measures, he decided to go into home quarantine as he did not want to cause the slightest risk of spreading infection.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is presently in his ancestral home, is spending his time watching Oscar-nominated movies. While the actor recently (before the event) took up farming to kill the ideal time he had during the lockdown, he revealed that he planted banana and tapioca with the help of his kids. He also revealed that although he was keeping himself busy with community work and more in Attingal, he loves staying at his ancestral home since his mother lives here. He exclaimed that his mother gets very excited every time he visits and prepares special dishes. However, this time around his mother has broken her leg and is on bed rest, he added.

Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in Lal Jr's Driving Licence. The movie, starring Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Miya George, and Deepti Sati in the lead, narrates the tale of a driving license officer and a superstar, who get off on a wrong foot. The movie released in 2019 was one of the highest-grossing movies of its time.

On the work front, Suraj Venjaramoodu has a slew of movies his kitty. He will be next seen in Shane Nigam starrer Veyil. The upcomer is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon after lockdown ends. Thereafter, Suraj Venjaramoodu will be seen in Higuita and Locals among others.

