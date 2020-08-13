Rana Daggubati's Brother Abhiram Has A Narrow Escape From A Major Car Crash? Read Details

As per a report by Sakshi Post, Abhiram Daggubatii has had a narrow escape in a road accident. Abhiram Daggubatii is the younger son of senior producer Suresh Babu and is Rana Daggubati’s brother. The report said that his car met with an accident at Panchavati Colony, Manikonda. Here is everything you need to know about Abhiram Daggubati’s car accident

Abhiram Daggubati’s car accident

As per the same report, Abhiram Daggubati’s car met with an accident as it rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The report added that Abhiram Daggubati has escaped unhurt despite being involved in such a major car accident, but his car is in pretty bad shape. The police reached the accident site and a case has been registered. They are further investigating the accident. There have not been many details about Abhiram Daggubati’s presence in the car and also about the casualties.

Abhiram Daggubati's family denies the accident calling it rumours

As the reports started doing the rounds about Abhiram Daggubati’s car accident, the Daggubati family have denied the news as rumours. As per a report by Times Of India, the family has denied the rumours of Abhiram Daggubati escaping the major road accident narrowly. The family further mentioned that Abhiram Daggubati was not even in the car. Not just this, the family has also shared that the car in question does not even belong to Abhiram Daggubati. The Daggubati family has urged all to not believe in such rumours.

About Abhiram Daggubati

Abhiram Dagggubati is gearing up to make his acting debut soon. He will be launched by his father and veteran producer D Suresh Babu. The official announcement regarding this project as to who will be directing the film has not been made. The movie is expected to hit the screens sometime next year. It has always been Abhiram Daggubati’s dream to become an actor. Abhiram Daggubati had recently attended his brother Rana Daggubati’s wedding. The wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The couple had gotten engaged in May this year. Several close friends and family members had attended the wedding.

