Suresh Gopi Changes His Twitter Status From Private To Public With A Heartfelt Message

Indian actor, politician, playback singer and television presenter, Suresh Gopi recently changed his Twitter account's status from private to public. The actor shared a small video while directly connecting to his fans. The 62-year-old also wrote a warning at the end of the tweet.

What does Suresh Gopi's Twitter post say?

Actor Suresh Gopi joined the social media platform Twitter in July 2020, but kept his account private. The actor recently changed his Twitter status from private to public and shared a welcome message with his fans and followers. The actor, on March 17, 2021, wrote that this is his official handle on Twitter. He then gave a warm welcome to everyone and wished them a fantastic evening. The Lelam actor also asked his fans not to follow any other account in his name since this is his only official account in the postscript. Along with the message, Suresh Gopi shared a few glimpses of his Twitter journey so far, compiled in a short video.

Suresh Gopi's Twitter account has been receiving several comments and likes since the actor posted the video. The politician, who will be fighting Kerala Assembly Election 2021 from Thrissur, received several welcome messages from his fans. While some people welcomed the actor on social media, others wished him the best for upcoming elections.

Suresh Gopi trivia

Suresh Gopi is an Indian actor, playback singer, television presenter, and politician. He is known for his works in Malayalam cinema but has also worked in Tamil, Kanada, Telugu, and Hindi films. The actor made his acting debut with T. P. Balagopalan M.A. in 1986. Since then he has worked in 251 films, with Ottakkomban being his 250th movie.

The list of Suresh Gopi's movies includes Commissioner, Varane Avashyamund, Lelam, I, Manichitrathazl, The News, F. I. R., Kaaval, Summer In Bethlehem, Chinthamani Kolacase, The Tiger, Christian Brothers, Vazhunnor, Bharathchandra I.P.S., Detective, Twenty:20, Pathram, The King, Crime File, The King & The Commissioner, Odayil Ninnu, Ekalavyan, Irupatham Noothandu, and New Delhi. Paappan is Suresh Gopi's upcoming film which will also be the 252nd film of the actor's career.

Promo Image Source: Suresh Gopi's Instagram

