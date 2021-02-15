Suresh Gopi To Make Royal Comeback: Box Office Hits Of The Malayalam Action King

Suresh Gopi took to his official social media handle on February 15 and announced the title of his next movie that will be directed by Joshiy, widely touted to be the biggest hitmaker in Malayalam cinema. The new film has been titled Paapan. Suresh Gopi's Paapan will feature him in the role of Mathew Paapan, an IPS officer.

Suresh Gopi's Comeback Film

Suresh Gopi made his comeback in Malayalam Cinema with 'Varane Avashyamundu' after five years of hiatus, due to his political commitments. 'Varane Avashyamundu' which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in other prominent roles emerged as a huge hit in Kerala, and it reaffirmed Suresh Gopi's stardom in the industry. The movie showed that no matter how long the hiatus, Suresh Gopi's stardom will always remain intact. With Suresh Gopi's decision to continue acting in Malayalam cinema and with the hysteria around Suresh Gopi movies that will be releasing soon, let's take a look at 10 of Suresh Gopi's box office hits.

Suresh Gopi's hits

Commissioner

'Commissioner' is a 1994 Malayalam action – thriller film directed by Shaji Kailas, and starring Suresh Gopi as Police Commissioner Bharath Chandran. It is treated as a cult classic film as it established Suresh Gopi as a prominent star in Malayalam cinema. This movie is considered a landmark in the career of Suresh Gopi.

Eklavyan

Directed by Shaji Kailas, this film broke many records at the box office and successfully completed 150 days in theatres. With the success of this film, Suresh Gopi played an IPS officer Madhav in the movie. 'Eklavyan' established Suresh Gopi as a lead actor in Malayalam cinema and went on to achieve superstar status.

Mafia

This Malayalam action film directed by Shaji Kailas revolves around Bangalore underworld. The film was a huge success at the box office with a collection of Rs. 7 crores back in 1993. The film had Suresh Gopi playing the role of a journalist who is in a direct fight with Tiger Prabhakar, an underworld don. ‘Mafia’ got overwhelmingly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

Thalasthanam

‘Thalasthanam’ is a 1992 Malayalam film of college genre, directed by Shaji Kailas starring Suresh Gopi, Asokan, and Narendra Prasad. The film was a hit at the box office and enjoys a cult status even after decades after its release, especially among the youth.

Lelam

'Lelam' directed by Joshiy, was a huge success at the box office and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 1997. The story revolves around the rivalry between two liquor barons, the Aanakkattil family and Kadayadi family. The film’s success redefined Suresh Gopi’s image as an action hero and established Joshiy as one of the top directors of Malayalam cinema.

Rajaputhran

‘Rajaputhran’, directed by Shajoon Kariyal has Suresh Gopi and Shobana in lead roles. The movie turned out to be a super hit at the box office and became the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 1996. Suresh Gopi was seen in a never-before stylish avatar in the film and his performance by widely appreciated by the audience and the critics.

Kaliyattam

Suresh Gopi’s impeccable performance as a Theyyam artist in 'Kaliyattam' is considered to be his best performance and one of the greatest Malayalam films of all time. An adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Othello', this film revolved around Kannan Perumalayan (Suresh Gopi), a Theyyam artist who corresponds to Othello, and Thamara (Manju Warrier), the beautiful daughter of the village head. In 1998, Suresh Gopi took home the National Film Award for Best Actor for 'Kaliyattam.'

Innale

Suresh Gopi's gut-wrenching performance in 'Innale' as a husband whose wife forgets him struck the chords of the viewers. The film's climax is considered to be one of the most heart-wrenching climaxes of all time.

Summer in Bethlehem

The film tells the story of a successful landowner Suresh Gopi who owns an estate known as Bethlehem Estates in Chandragiri. The film was a super hit at the box office and its soundtrack became of the biggest hits in Kerala

Chintamani Kolacase

Directed by Shaji Kailas this film narrates the story of a Lal Krishna Viradiyar played by Suresh Gopi who is a brahmin lawyer. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and went on to become one of the biggest money grosser of 2006. Suresh Gopi's unconventional performance was appreciated by both the audience and critics alike.

