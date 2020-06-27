Suresh Gopi Starrer 'SG250' Motion Poster Released On Actor's Birthday; Watch

Suresh Gopi, who recently returned to Malayalam films with Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund, celebrated his 61st birthday on Friday. The makers of Suresh Gopi's 250th movie released the motion poster of the upcomer on his birthday. The motion poster of Suresh Gopi's 250th movie reveals his character name- Kaduvaakkunnel Kuruvachan, a person hailing from Kottayam, Kerala.

Check out the motion poster of Suresh Gopi's 250th movie:

Thanking everyone who took time to wish me and for making this day memorable! Here’s presenting the motion poster of #SG250 #MathewsThomas #TomichanMulakuppadam #ShibinFrancis #MulakuppadamFilms Posted by Suresh Gopi on Friday, 26 June 2020

According to reports, for his 250th film, Suresh Gopi will reportedly return to his action avatar, which was famous during the '90. The forthcoming movie is tentatively titled SG250. Suresh Gopi's 250th movie is directed by debutant Mathews Thomas, who has worked as an assistant director to Amal Neerad in Varathan (2018).

According to reports, the Shaji Kumar will be cranking the camera for the Suresh Gopi's 250th movie. Meanwhile, Shibin Francis, who has scripted movies Comrade in America (2017), Underworld (2019) in the past, will be writing the screenplay for the upcoming film. The makers of Suresh Gopi's 250th movie are currently busy finalising the cast for the film. Reports have it that the makers have approached a Bollywood actor to play the lead opposite Suresh Gopi.

Kaaval teaser released on Suresh Gopi's birthday

Suresh Gopi and veteran screenwriter and actor Renji Panicker will be reuniting for the latter's son- Nithin Renji Panicker's film Kaaval. The teaser of the Suresh Gopi starrer was released on the actor's 61st birthday. The teaser reveals that Suresh Gopi will be essaying the role of Thambaan in the action-thriller. Here's the teaser of Suresh Gopi starrer:

Touted to be a potboiler, Kaaval is Nithin Renji Panicker's second movie after Mammootty starrer Kasaba (2016). Nithin S Praveen is the cinematographer for Kaaval. Meanwhile, Ranjin Raj composes music for the upcoming flick. Kaaval is bankrolled by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainments.

Besides the upcoming, there are reports that Suresh Gopi is starting work on Lelam 2 soon after the lockdown ends. The movie is the sequel to his 1997 film of the same name. While the original had Suresh Gopi and Nandini in the lead, the sequel reportedly will star Suresh Gopi and his son Gokul Suresh. Although nothing has been revealed about the sequel, the news has caused a stir among the fans of Suresh Gopi.

