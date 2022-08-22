Suriya And Siva's Next Highly Anticipated Film Goes On Floors With Grand Mahurat Ceremony

Jai Bhim star Suriya and director Siruthai Siva have joined forces for the first time for their next project tentatively titled Suriya 42. Today, the makers of the upcoming film kick-started the shooting with a mahurat pooja which was attended by the entire team. According to various media reports, actor Disha Patani is expected to be making her Tamil debut with the highly anticipated project.

As per reports by Pinkvilla, the mahurat pooja took place in the Agaram foundation in Ramapuram. The movie is also expected to hit the floors following the mahurat shoot. An extensive schedule of the film is expected to begin soon in Goa. The makers will be filming in a massive set erected in the beach city for around a month. The daily also stated that Patani has been cast as the female lead opposite Suriya.

Suriya's next project launched with pooja ceremony

The film is bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja, Vikram, and Vamsi. Several pictures from the pooja ceremony have gone viral that show the team and other members of the film preparing to begin the shooting. One of the pictures from the Agaram foundation shows people gathered in a crowd to catch glimpse of their favourite stars. Others images give a blurred glimpse of the director and actor in the pooja ceremony.



Mahat, who is said to be playing a crucial role in the movie was also present at the mahurat puja. Being made on a grand budget, the story of the forthcoming film has been penned by Siruthai Siva and Aadhi Narayana, while Madhan Karky has given the dialogues for the film. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who is popularly known for giving music for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, is also on board the drama. While Vetri is looking after the cinematography and Richard Kevin will be the film editor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suriya has an interesting lineup of films including Vetrimaaran's directorial Vaadivaasal. The project is based on CS Chellapa's famous novel by the name Vaadi Vaasal.

Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu, GV Prakash has given the tunes for the drama. The actor's film Soorarai Pottru also bagged major accolades at the 68th edition of the National Film Awards. Soorarai Pottru took home awards in five major categories including the Best Feature Film. Moreover, Suriya bagged a National award for his outstanding performance in the film as he shared the award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorSuriya