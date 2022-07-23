South superstar Suriya and his co-star Aparna Balamurali are all over the moon after they bagged the major accolades for Soorarai Pottru at the 68th edition of the National Film Awards. The 2020 Indian Tamil-language drama film was written and directed by Sudha Kongara, while Suriya, Jyothika and Guneet Monga bankrolled it. The film was partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

On Saturday, Suriya as well as Aparna Balamurali took to their social media space and penned gratitude notes over their win. Soorarai Pottru took home awards in five major categories including the Best Feature Film, and Suriya bagged a National award for his outstanding performance in the film as he shared the award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Suriya, Aparna Balamurali pen gratitude note after winning National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suriya penned a lengthy note in which he expressed gratitude for all the wishes. He wrote, "My heartfelt thanks for all the love & Good wishes that have reached us & enriched our lives so far... We are ecstatic with the Five National awards for 'Soorarai Pottru'. The overwhelming reception for our film which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for 'Soorarai Pottru' as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara's many years of hard work & creative vision of Captain Gopinath's story."

Further thanking the government of India, Suriya wrote, "My sincere thanks to the Government of India and the National Awards Jury for this high recognition of our work. I once again thank each and every one of you for your love & good wishes."

Not only Suriya, but his Soorarai Pottru co-star Aparna Balamurali also reacted to the win, calling her association with the film ‘life-changing’. She wrote in a statement, "Today it fills my heart, the least to say, seeing all the efforts being rewarded at astounding scales. Winning this along with Suriya Sir, Sudha Ma'am and GV Prakash Kumar makes Soorarai Pottru special more than ever before. Can't thank them enough for trusting me with this. And the gratitude extends to every single person who has seen me through this, right from the beginning. And I wholeheartedly dedicate this award to my grandfather MCS Menon, who would have celebrated this the most with me and been the happiest, if he was around".

Image: Twitter/@Aparnabala2