Suriya Bags Exclusive Four-film Deal With Amazon Prime Video, Know Which They Are

Tamil superstar Suriya has finalized a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime Video under which his four upcoming movies will be premiered directly on the streaming giant. As a part of the exclusive pact, the star's next four Tamil movies under his production banner, 2D Entertainment will premiere on Amazon Prime Video over the next four months. The South star, who has previously collaborated with the streaming platform on superhit movies like Ponmangal Vandhal and Soorarai Pottru, expressed his excitement as he takes the partnership a notch higher.

Suriya lands an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime Video

Thrilled about the upcoming releases in tandem with Amazon, the actor, in a statement to PTI, said "The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches.". Further adding that his previous releases with the streamer made the global audience witness them, he said "From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world,”.

The launch was announced by the actor on his social media handles today, with a caption, "Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!!". He mentioned the four-film lineup, which includes Jai Bhim, a legal drama also starring Prakash Raj, family drama Udanpirappe, children's film Oh My doG and satirical drama Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum.

Executives are 'thrilled' with upcoming collaboration

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video said they can't wait to start a new chapter in streamers' collaboration with Suriya''s production house."This association comes on the back of the incredible love that 2D Entertainment’s Soorarai Pottru and Ponmangal Vandhal received from the audiences worldwide," he added. Reiterating the global exposure one gets with streaming platforms, he mentioned that in the last year, the streamer's regional language movies have broken viewership records to register 50 per cent of audiences outside their home state.

Vijay Subramaniam said, "International viewers accounted for up to 20% of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films". Finishing off, he reiterated the platform's ability to deliver quality content due to production houses such as Suriya's. "We are thrilled to lead the charge by enabling great, home-grown, local language stories to find audiences across the world, made possible because of our strong relationship with creative powerhouses such as 2D Entertainment," he added.

