Suriya Dons Producer's Hat For Akshay Kumar's 'Soorarai Pottru's Hindi Remake; Shares Pic

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in the action-drama Bachchhan Paandey and was filming Selfie, has now kickstarted a new untitled film with Radhika Madan. The movie is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which starred Suriya in the lead role. The South star has now donned the producer's hat as he is set to jointly bankroll the movie with Abundantia Entertainment. Soon after the film's announcement, the actor shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and also gave a glimpse of the untitled film's first poster.

Taking to his Insatgram handle, Suriya shared a photo with Akshay Kumar. In the picture, the Jai Bhim star wore a white coloured shirt as she shared a smile with the Khiladi star donning a blue one. Sharing the photo, Suriya sought blessings and love from his fans. He wrote, "A new beginning… need all your love and blessings!!" The actors' fans showered them with love and send their best wishes for their new venture.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Suriya also shared the first poster of the upcoming untitled film. The poster saw a silhouette of Akshay Kumar in the background with a flying aeroplane. The poster read, "2D Entertainment in association with Abundantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films ANNOUNCING OUT 1ST PROJECT IN HINDI." The poster also revealed the film is produced by Jyotika, Suriya and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners. The film is being helmed by Sudha Kongara.

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan kickstart new project

Akshay Kumar recently shared a video of him and Radhika Madan kickstarting the shoot of the upcoming film with the auspicious coconut-breaking ritual. In the video, the actor wore a grey t-shirt and brown pants, while Radhika Madan donned a red saree. Sharing the same, he wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it." He further asked his fans to suggest a nice title for the film. "In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes," he added.

More about Soorarai Pottru

The 2020 film Soorarai Pottru was based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, who made air travel affordable for the common man of the country. Suriya played the lead role in the film, while Aparna Balamurali portrayed his wife. The movie was well-received by both the audience and critics.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya