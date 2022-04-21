Suriya Has Message For Jonty Rhodes' Daughter India After Shoutout For Film 'Oh My Dog'

After critical acclaim for films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, which even made it to the Oscars shortlist, Suriya has now come up with a light-hearted production. Apart from an interesting title Oh My Dog, inspired from the line 'Oh My God', the pairing of Tamil actor Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay was another element to look forward to.

The film hits an Over-The-top platform on Thursday, and there was support from a celebrity for it. Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes gave shoutout to the film before its release. Suriya extended his gratitude for the praise, and hoped his daughter, whose name is India, also liked the film.

Jonty Rhodes gives shoutout to Suriya's production Oh My Dog

Rhodes shared a poster of Oh My Dog, and added that as a pet lover, he was looking forward to watch the film. The Proteas fielding sensation also tagged Suriya, his production house 2D Entertainment and used the hashtag 'Oh My Dog on Prime' since it was releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Suriya responded to the post by thanking Jonty. The Ghajini star added that he was a 'big fan' of the former cricketer, and expressed confidence that India Rhodes will like it too.

Thanks a lot!! Big fan ❤️ @JontyRhodes8 I’m sure your daughter #IndiaRhodes will like it too!! https://t.co/s5KAkCGrGE — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 21, 2022

Rhodes is currently a fielding coach for the Punjab Kings team in the Indian Premier League. Previously, he has been associated with multiple teams in the league. His daughter was born in Mumbai in 2015, after which the name 'India' was given to her.

Be it taking a dip in Ganges or his recent post on the delight of the festival of Holi, the 52-year-old has often expressed his admiration for Indian culture.

Oh My Dog releases on OTT

The plot of Oh My Dog revolves around a mischievous child, and his fun-filled moments with his dog. Later, the pet's safety is threatened, when an 'offer for the breed' comes up, and the little one could be seen asking his father about the pet's wherabouts.

The movie has been written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam.

This will be another film that Suriya and his wife, actor Jyothika, are producing after films like Jai Bhim, Ponmagal Vandhal, Udanpirappe and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, Jackpot, Kadaikutty Singam, Magalir Mattum, 24, Pasanga 2 and 36 Vayadhinile over the past seven years.