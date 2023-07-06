Suriya, Jyotika Celebrate Their Son Dev's Birthday On A Cruise In Copenhagen

Jyotika and Suriya are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. They have taken some time off from their busy schedules to be with their children-- Diya and Dev. The Chandramukhi actress has been sharing glimpses of her European vacation on her Instagram handle.

Jyotika and Suriya's son Dev turns a year older

Jyotika and Suriya have been enjoying their time in Copenhagen, Europe for the past few days. The actress even shared glimpses of her family holiday on social media where fans saw picturesque landscapes and lush green locations. The couple enjoyed a day out on a cruise where they celebrated their son's birthday.

(Jyotika and Suriya cut their son Dev's birthday cake on a cruise in Copenhagen. | Image: Jyotika/Instagram)

In the video, Jyotika also shared snippets from the time the family went on subway journeys and enjoyed bicycle and roller coaster rides. The couple's vacation video had postcard-worthy moments. The actress also shared glimpses of her hiking trips, dinner dates with family, selfies and much more in another video.

Jyotika and Suriya prepping for big films

Jyotika is currently preparing for Sri. Her last appearance was in Udanpirappe (2021), which also marked her 50th film in the industry. Back in January, she announced the completion of Sri's shooting, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F.

Additionally, the actress has finished filming for the film titled Kaathal: The Core opposite Mammootty. Meanwhile, Suriya has been busy with the production of his highly anticipated film Kanguva, featuring Disha Patani alongside him. The Tamil superstar will also headline Vaadi Vaasal, helmed by Vetrimaaran.