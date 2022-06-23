After delivering back-to-back films, including his cameo in the latest release Vikram, actor Suriya along with his wife Jyotika and kids have jetted off to Costa Roca for a holiday. Apart from the two stars, their children, Diya and Dev along with Jyotika's sister Roshini and her family also accompanied them on the adventurous trip.

Starting from enjoying their time swimming in hot water springs to sulking in the awesome weather, the video shared by Jyotika on Instagram gives inside details about the trip. What's more special about the video is that it is edited by Suriya and Jyotika's daughter Diya.

Jyotika, Suriya jet off for family vacay to Costa Rica

From doing adventurous sports to various other activities, the video shows how the stars had a gala time with their family on the trip. While captioning the video, Jyotika wrote, "Pura Vida! edited by Diya." On the other hand, the Jai Bhim star also reposted the video shared by his wife on his Instagram story.

Soon the video met with various comments from their fans who were thrilled to see how the actors were having a great time together. One of the users commented, "Looking good king and queen, this looks like such a great trip!" Another user wrote, "Edited by Diya awesome..beautiful places." A third follower of the star couple chimed in and commented, " SuryaJo, ever fav couples.. u both inspire."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently received appreciation for his role in the blockbuster Kamal Haasan starrer film Vikram. The film that has shattered all records, showed Suriya playing a five-minute cameo. He will be seen next in Vetri Maaran's Vaadivaasal, an untitled film with Bala and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor will also join hands with Siruthai Siva for a film. Apart from this, he has also donned the hat of a producer for the Hindi remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which will star Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside Radhika Madan. Other than bankrolling the project, the actor will also be seen playing a significant role in the movie. Jyotika, on the other hand, was last seen in Udanpirappe, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She is yet to announce her next project.



IMAGE: Instagram/Jyotika