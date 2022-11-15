Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Other Celebs Mourn 'superstar' Krishna's Demise

Veteran star and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna passed away in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 15. The actor's demise also came shortly after he was admitted to a hospital following a cardiac arrest, with doctors revealing that his condition was 'critical' and he was on ventilator support. Ever since the news of 'superstar' Krishna's passing broke, tributes have been pouring in on social media from all quarters.

Actors like Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, director SS Rajamouli, and more reacted to the tragic news, fondly remembering the late veteran actor who took the Telugu film industry to newer heights.

Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR mourn Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's demise

Chiranjeevi shared a note in Telugu, mentioning, "This is sad beyond words. It is unbelievable that the Superstar Krishna has left us. He is a person with a heart as big as the Himalayas." He further prayed that Krishna's soul rests in peace and sent strength to Mahesh Babu and his family.

Jr NTR also penned a message in Telugu, which loosely translates to, "Krishna Garu is another name for adventure. Apart from many experimental films and distinctive characters, your credit for introducing many techniques to Telugu cinema will always be remembered. My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever."

Pushpa star Allu Arjun mentioned he was 'heartbroken' after learning about Krishna's demise. Others like Kamal Haasan and Suriya also paid their tributes on Twitter. Take a look.

Heart broken by the demise of Krishna garu. His contribution to the Telugu cinema industry cannot be described in words . A true Superstar by all means . My deepest condolences to his family , well wishers & fans. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. #SuperStarKrishna garu pic.twitter.com/eFhvkTa6Rm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 15, 2022

An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 15, 2022

A Fearless man who attempted every genre!! The original cowboy of Telugu films!! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity😊 the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ccJlBP1CZd — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 15, 2022

కృష్ణ గారు అంటే సాహసానికి మరో పేరు. ఎన్నో ప్రయోగాత్మక చిత్రాలు, విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలే కాకుండా, సాంకేతికంగా కూడా తెలుగు సినిమాకు ఎన్నో విధానాలు పరిచయం చేసిన మీ ఘనత ఎప్పటికి చిరస్మరణీయం.



My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family.



Om Shanthi. Superstar forever. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 15, 2022

Our prayers and respects to Krishna garu, sending lots of love and strength to @urstrulymahesh and family. It’s been a tough year for you brother.. We are with you! — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 15, 2022

In his 5-decade-long career, Krishna has starred in more than 300 Telugu films, some of which include Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777, and Agent Gopi among others. He was last seen in the 2016 Telugu film, Sri Sri.

