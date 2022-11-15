Last Updated:

Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Other Celebs Mourn 'superstar' Krishna's Demise

Veteran star and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna passed away in Hyderabad in the wee hours of November 15 following a cardiac arrest.

Veteran actor Krishna no more

Veteran star and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna passed away in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 15. The actor's demise also came shortly after he was admitted to a hospital following a cardiac arrest, with doctors revealing that his condition was 'critical' and he was on ventilator support. Ever since the news of 'superstar' Krishna's passing broke, tributes have been pouring in on social media from all quarters. 

Actors like Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, director SS Rajamouli, and more reacted to the tragic news, fondly remembering the late veteran actor who took the Telugu film industry to newer heights. 

Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR mourn Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's demise

Chiranjeevi shared a note in Telugu, mentioning, "This is sad beyond words. It is unbelievable that the Superstar Krishna has left us. He is a person with a heart as big as the Himalayas." He further prayed that Krishna's soul rests in peace and sent strength to Mahesh Babu and his family.

Jr NTR also penned a message in Telugu, which loosely translates to, "Krishna Garu is another name for adventure. Apart from many experimental films and distinctive characters, your credit for introducing many techniques to Telugu cinema will always be remembered. My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever."

Pushpa star Allu Arjun mentioned he was 'heartbroken' after learning about Krishna's demise. Others like Kamal Haasan and Suriya also paid their tributes on Twitter. Take a look. 

In his 5-decade-long career, Krishna has starred in more than 300 Telugu films, some of which include Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777, and Agent Gopi among others. He was last seen in the 2016 Telugu film, Sri Sri.

