Suriya Pens A Note For Fan Who Was Killed In Texas Allen Mall Shooting: I Wish...

Actor Suriya penned a note for a now deceased fan who was gunned down at the recent Allen Mall shooting in Texas. Suriya expressed grief over sharing this note on her demise and not for a joyous event. The note addressed both Aishwarya - Suriya's fan, as well as her grieving parents.

Suriya expresses his condolences



Suriya's note first addressed Aishwarya's parents, Mrs. T Aruna and Mr. T Narsi Reddy. He expressed his grief and shared condolences on their daughter's demise calling the circumstances of her passing "heartbreakingly unfortunate". Suriya's note also read, that "as a fellow human being and father, I give you and your family, my shoulders to stand on and my hand to hold onto, as you remember your daughter today and everyday".

Heart touching emotional letter from #Suriya for the loss of Aishwarya (Fan Of Suriya who was shot dead in the Allen Mall shooting at Texas)🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/lsbUGbLBqp — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 19, 2023

Suriya's note to Aishwarya



Suriya's note also addressed the now deceased Aishwarya as he feels that she would rightly be watching over all her loved ones. Suriya expressed grief over the circumstances in which he was writing this note to Aishwarya. The actor stated how he wished this note would have been for a birthday and not her memorial, sharing how he would have loved to surprise her on the occassion. The actor commended Aishwarya on her zeal for life and her commitment to her dreams - but most importantly, her bravery in facing the end. Calling her "the real Hero" and a "star" for her family and friends, Suriya appreciated her vivacious smile and infectious energy which shined right through her photographs.

The Kanguva star concluded the note by thanking Aishwarya for relentlessly supporting his work on screen, thanking her for making him a part of her life. His final words on the note read, "Your fondness for my work on screen is something I will remember forever. Thank you for making me a part of your life. I wish you didn't have to pass on so quickly! I share my heartfelt prayers for you and your family. I wish all the hearts who have gathered for Aishwarya, lots of love, peace and healing. With you in this moment, Suriya".

Aishwarya was one of the at least 9 victims at the Allen Mall shooting in Texas, including the perpetrator. The shooting took place on May 6 of this year. The shooting also left at least 7 nonfatally injured.