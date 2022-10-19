Suriya Pens B'day Note For Wife Jyothika, Extends Best Wishes For Next Film With Mammootty

Tamil actor Jyothika celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday, October 18, and received a lot of love and warm wishes from her fans. On the occasion, Mammootty's production house, Mammootty Kampany, announced an upcoming film titled Kaathal: The Core, which will star Jyothika alongside the Kaduva actor. While the actors' fans are thrilled to see them come together for a film, Suriya is also seemingly delighted as he sent his best wishes to his actor-wife and the film's team.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Soorarai Pottru star shared the recently unveiled poster of Jyothika and Mammotty's upcoming film Kaathal: The Core. The poster saw a grainy and vintage picture of the two stars as they looked like a young couple. However, the poster did not reveal what the film might feature but fueled the viewers' anticipation. Sharing the poster, Suriya congratulated the film's team and revealed its idea is "so good." He wrote, "From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir JeoBaby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka, Jo, n team the best for @kaathalthecore." He further congratulated Jyothika and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Jo!!!" Mammootty reshared the Jai Bhim actor's tweet and thanked him for his heartfelt wish.

From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir JeoBaby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka , Jo n team the best for @kaathalthecore . Happy happy birthday Jo!!! pic.twitter.com/SnavBrjGGm — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 18, 2022

Inside Jyothika's birthday celebration

As Jyothika turned a year older on October 18, she seemingly devoted herself to fitness. The Raatchasi actor shared glimpses of her workout session and promised herself that neither she would let her age change her, nor would she change the way she ages. In the clip, Jyothika could be seen practising balancing on her arms and indulging in rigorous exercise. In the caption, she wrote, "Gifting myself this birthday with strength n health. Functional training with the extremely gifted Mahesh Ghanekar. @maheshfitnessclub. I will not let age change me, I will change the way I age !"

The actor left her fans impressed with her dedication toward fitness. A fan wrote, "wesome...best morning energy video. Happy Birthday gorgeous Jo..god bless you with long and healthy life," while another commented, "Such an inspiration mam always been a hardened fan of you ."

Image: Instagram/@jyotika/@mammootty