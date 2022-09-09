Suriya Praises 'Ponniyin Selvan' Team Following Film's Trailer Release; 'What A Spectacle'

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, starring stalwarts like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. The movie, which is set to hit theatres by September end, has created a massive buzz among audiences, with its recently released trailer garnering praise.

Superstar Suriya also reacted to the film's gripping trailer, hailing the Ponniyin Selvan team for weaving magic on screen. Calling it a 'spectacle', Suriya said that Mani Ratnam made a 'collective dream of many' come true and hoped for the film to become a blockbuster.

Suriya heaps praise on Ponniyin Selvan team after watching film's trailer

Taking to his Twitter handle, the National Award-winning actor wrote, "What a spectacle! PonniyinSelvan has the Master’s stamp on it! Mani Sir made a collective dream of many Greats, come true!! Wishing Team Madras Talkies & the cast and crew of #PS1 a roaring blockbuster!"

Directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: I is an epic period action film that stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar and many more in pivotal roles. Production banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions are bankrolling it.

The period drama draws inspiration from a Tamil novel of the same name. It will be released in two parts and the plot of PS1 is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the struggles and glorious power of the Chola empire. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

