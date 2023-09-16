Suriya, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Meeting Fuels Rumours About Karna | WATCH

Suriya is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kanguva. It is slated to release sometime in 2024 and will feature the Jai Bhim star in a fierce, warrior avatar. He is also slated to appear in an untitled Lokesh Kanagaraj film from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, where he will essay fan-favourite character Rolex. However, Suriya might be gearing up for a film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra first.

3 things you need to know:

Suriya was previously in talks for appearing in a Bollywood film, to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The film, Karna, is said to be an adaptation of Mahabharatha.

He is also set to appear in Kanguva, which is said to be his most expensive project until now.

Suriya meets Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Mumbai

The Jai Bhim actor was recently spotted in Mumbai along with Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Both of them wore casual attires and were seen walking and discussing something together before posing for the cameras. They then made their way back into a car. The video is currently going viral and is sparking rumours about their upcoming collaboration Karna.

Everything to know about Karna

As per X user, Suriya and Omprakash Mehra will work together on Karna next. He further added that it will be Suriya’s next Hindi project after the 2010 film Rakth Beej, and will be made into two parts. Karna is also said to be a big-budget period drama, shooting for which will begin in 2024.

(More speculated details about Suriya's upcoming collaboration with the Rang De Basanti filmmaker)

Along with Kanguva, which is almost finished shooting, Suriya is currently working on his upcoming film Suriya 43. It is set to be made by Soorarai Pootru director Sudha Kongara.