Suriya Requests Moment Of Silence At Recent Event For Those Affected By Russia-Ukraine War

March 2 marks day seven of the escalating Ukraine-Russia war and several popular actors and celebrities from the film industry have sent their love and prayers to those impacted. Jai Bhim star Suriya recently attended an event from the promotions for his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan and requested those gathered to observe a moment of silence for those suffering in the war, according to reports by OTTplay. The action-packed film will hit the big screens on March 10, 2022, across the world.

The actor headed to the Etharkkum Thunindhavan event and apart from speaking about his upcoming film, asked the audience to observe a moment of silence for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. According to the publication, the actor wishes to maintain a moment of silence for all those suffering in the wake of the war and out of respect for what is happening in Ukraine. He also hoped for peace and normalcy soon and wished that the Indian stranded in the country would be able to lead normal lives soon.

The trailer of the Suriya-starrer was recently released online and saw the actor take on a power-packed avatar. He will be seen taking on the role of Kannabiran, who wishes to become a scientist, but life has other plans for him. The circumstances of his life force him onto another path and the trailer sees him as a ruthless hero. Jai Bhim saw him step into the shoes of a lawyer, and the actor addressed his role in the trailer of the film. He could be heard saying, "When I wear the coat, the judge is someone else. When I wear my dhothi, I am the judge." The film will also star Priyanka Mohan, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Rajkiran, Vinay Raj and others in pivotal roles.

In the most recent news about the ongoing war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that his country's forces have killed 6,000 Russians. The country also claims to have destroyed arms and artilleries including 862 armoured vehicles, 85 artillery systems, 211 tanks and much more. This comes on the seventh day of the war that began on February 24, when Russia launched strikes on the country.