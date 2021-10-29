Suriya Starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ Album Jukebox Release Postponed After Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 and left his fans and the film industry in shock. Known as the 'Power star', several actors from the industry headed to social media to express their sadness about the unfortunate situation.

Sean Roldan, the composer of the music tracks in Suriya's upcoming legal drama, Jai Bhim took to Twitter to mention that the release of the film's album jukebox will be postponed due to the actor's death. The album of Jai Bhim was initially meant to release on Friday, October 29.

Jai Bhim album jukebox postponed due to Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

Suriya is currently gearing up for his next film, Jai Bhim, which is touted to be a legal drama. The album jukebox of the film was slated to release on Friday, but after Puneeth Rajkumar's death sent shockwaves throughout the country, the composer announced that the release of the album would be postponed. Sean Roldan penned down a note on Twitter and mentioned, "Due to the shocking demise of #PuneethRajkumar, the release of the #JaiBhimAlbum jukebox has been postponed. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family." Prakash Raj, who will also star in Jai Bhim took to Twitter after the actor's sudden demise and mentioned he was heartbroken and it was 'not fair'. He wrote, "Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon, my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heartbroken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar" Artists including Venkatesh Prasad, Lakshmi Manchu, Aathmika, BA Raju, Neelakandan, Boney Kapoor and others offered their condolences to the late actor's near and dear ones.

Hello fans ! Due to the shocking demise of #PuneethRajkumar, the release of #JaiBhimAlbum jukebox has been postponed. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family 😔 — Sean Roldan (@RSeanRoldan) October 29, 2021

Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 29, 2021

Jai Bhim is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 and will be available for viewing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Last week, the online streaming platform released the trailer of the upcoming film and gave audiences a glimpse into what they can expect. The film will be all about a tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu and the injustices the wife has to face after her husband goes missing. Apart from Suriya, the film will also star Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

Image: Facebook/@puneethrajkumar, Twitter/@tribalarmy