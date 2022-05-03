Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim' Bags Best Film Award At 12th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival

Actor Suriya starrer Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim has won big at the 12th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival. On Tuesday, May 3, the makers of the movie took to social media to reveal that Jai Bhim has bagged two prestigious awards at the annual festival. For those unaware, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival is an independent fest held every year to mark the birth anniversary of the 'Father of Indian Cinema'.

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim wins Best Film Award

The production house of the film, 2D Entertainment recently took to Twitter to announce that the regional film has won the accolade in the Best Film category. To double the celebration, actor Manikandan who essayed the role of Rajakann in the movie has won the Best Supporting Actor award at the annual fest. While sharing the news online, the production team of the film wrote, "#JaiBhim wins the Best Film & Best Supporting Actor awards at the #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival Thank you. @dadasahebfest for the honour! Congratulations #Manikandan on winning the Best Supporting actor". Take a look at it here:

What is Jai Bhim movie about?

Released on November 2, 2021, the Suriya starrer legal drama titled Jai Bhim follows the story of a tribal couple - Senggeni and Rajakannu - and the injustice that the wife has to face when the husband goes missing from the police custody after being arrested on false allegations. The wife seeks help from lawyer Chandru who swears to bring justice to the duo. The movie is based on real-life events. It is back by Suriya's production firm, 2D Entertainment.

It also featured Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles. The film premiered in India and across 240 countries on November 2, 2021, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie skipped the theatrical and premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Upon its release, Jai Bhim was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the background music of the film was scored by acclaimed musician Sean Roldan aka Raghavendra Raja Rao. The film's cinematography and editing were handled by S. R. Kathir and Philomin Raj respectively.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya