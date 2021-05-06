Suriya Starrer Sci-fi Thriller '24' Completes 5 Years Of Its Release, Fans Celebrate

The 2016 Tamil movie 24, which starred Suriya in a triple role alongside Samantha Akkineni and Nithya Menen went on to win multiple awards and was also highly acclaimed by the critics as well as the audience. The movie which released on May 6, 2016, has clocked 5 years of its release and fans are elated as they celebrate the occasion. Scroll along and have a look at some of the tweets by fans and followers.

Fans celebrate #5YearsOf24TheMovie

The 2016 sci-fi flick had a plot that was inspired by the concept of time travelling and was written by Vikram Kumar, who was also at the helm of the project. It was bankrolled by Suriya with cinematography led by Tirru and editing done by Prawin Pudi. Here is how fans are celebrating the movies 5-year anniversary, take a look at the tweets.

#5YearsOf24TheMovie

Basically I am a watch mechanical pic.twitter.com/3ZjV0776jG — Prabin PN (@PrabinS13) May 6, 2021

#5YearsOf24TheMovie



-A critically acclaimed hit-₹100cr in just 8 days & $1M in just 3 days.



-National Awards,Filmfare Awards & got screened in SilkRoad FilmFestival.



Waiting for #24Decoded pic.twitter.com/NJvdF72RLH — Sooraj Krishna (@SoorajK22861374) May 6, 2021

I saw #24Themovie at @VettriTheatres . The last movie I went with my grandma. She is no more now. Cherishing memories. One of the visual wonder I've ever seen. No one was able to imagine the climax. I've been surprisingly shocked after the pause climax.#5YearsOf24TheMovie pic.twitter.com/plI6CS1igw — Sai (@goppurane) May 6, 2021

More about Suriya’s 24

The movie stars Suriya in a triple role as Sethuraman, his evil twin brother Athreya as well as his son Mani. The movie revolves around a watch that was created by Sethuraman, which can take a person 24 hours back or forth in time and Athreyaa makes all attempts to take it and ends up killing his brother Sethuraman in the process. The movie also stars Nithya Menen as Sethuraman’s wife Priya, while Samantha plays Mani’s love interest named Sathyabhama.

The movie’s first schedule was shot in Mumbai, starting in April 2015, after which it followed in Nasik and Pune. The second schedule of filming commenced in Poland and ended in September 2015, and then the last leg of filming kicked off in Chennai in November 2015. The movie’s soundtrack and background score were composed by AR Rahman, while lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu and Madhan Karky.

24 went on to be a critical and commercial success, with positive reviews from the audiences. It bagged two awards at the 64th National Film Awards, which included Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. Suriya went on to win the Best Actor - Tamil Award at South Indian International Movie Awards.

Image: Suriya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.