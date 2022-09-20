Suriya Teams Up With Director Shankar For Big-screen Adaptation Of 'Velpari'; Know Details

National Award-winning star Suriya will be teaming up with director Shankar for a cinematic adaptation of the iconic Velpari novel. Known for helming films like Indian, Nayak, Shivaji and more, the filmmaker has reportedly met the actor multiple times to discuss their vision, with the project expected to move at a brisk pace by 2023.

According to Pinkvilla sources, the Pan-India film will see Suriya involved as an actor as well as a producer with his 2D Entertainment banner. For the unversed, Velpari is one of the most famous works of Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Su Venkatesan. It had been in the making for over six years.

A source told the publication, "Suriya and Shankar have already met multiple times to share their vision, and things will start moving at a brisk pace by next year. The idea to adapt one of the greatest novels of all time and make it a cinematic experience like never before."

The insider confirmed that Suriya will be leading the project apart from bankrolling it. "It’s a big Pan Indian affair with actors from across industries coming on board to play key characters. Suriya will be a part of the film in the capacity of the actor. While the role is a question mark, but he will definitely be involved as an actor and producer in the film," they said.

More on Suriya's work front

The actor has started working on the tentatively-titled project Suriya 42, which is being directed by Siruthai Siva. Sharing the update at the end of August, the Soorarai Pottru star dropped a picture from the sets where he can be seen posing with the director as well as composer Devi Sri Prasad. "Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!" Suriya wrote in the caption.

Suriya has an interesting lineup of films including Vetrimaaran's directorial Vaadivaasal. The project is based on CS Chellapa's famous novel by the name. The actor has had a fruitful year in terms of work as he bagged the Best Actor National Award for his stint in Soorarai Pottru.