Suriya To Collaborate With Directors Siva & Sudha Kongara For Forthcoming Ventures: Report

Suriya's immaculate performance as Justice K Chandru in the latest courtroom drama Jai Bhim has startled moviegoers, with the film even receiving a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards 2022. One of the highest viewed films on Amazon Prime Video, it is based on a true incident from 1993, following a tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu and their harassment at the hands of police. Following the success of the film, Suriya is now hopping onto other projects, including collaborations with Annaatthe director Siva as well as Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara.

Suriya to collaborate with filmmakers Siva and Sudha Kongara

In a recent interview with Variety, Suriya spilt beans on his upcoming ventures and described them as "Very different, very, very challenging". He is also gearing up for the release of Pandiraj’s action thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan, in which he stars alongside Priyanka Arul Mohan. The film is awaiting a theatrical release once the Omicron threat subsides.

He will then hop onto another project with director Bala, who has previously helmed his films like Nandha and Pithamagan. Announcing his project with Bala via social media, Suriya had mentioned, "The one who has more faith in me than I do. The one who introduced a new world to me. After 20 years, I am standing in front of him with the same enthusiasm. With the blessings of my father, I am excited about beginning a new journey with my dear brother, Bala."Lastly, he has the film Vaadi Vaasal with Vetri Maaran in the pipeline.

He also spoke to Variety about his film Jai Bhim benefitting the Irular community in Tamil Nadu. "A week after the film began streaming on Nov. 2, 2021, the Chief Minister of the state ordered statistics on the tribal community to be collected and set a timeline of three months for them to be given a community certificate enabling them to access government-provided benefits, and land title deeds." he quipped. The actor further iterated how other Indian states are also moving towards a positive change.

Jai Bhim is currently the highest user-rated film on IMDb with a score of 9.3/10 and has become the first Indian film to achieve the feat. It also starred Lijomol Jose, Manikandan among others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORSURIYA)