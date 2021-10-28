Suriya To Join Hands With Director Bala After 2 Decades; Read Their Announcement Post

Suriya is currently gearing up to offer a Diwali delight to his fans with the movie Jai Bhim. Ahead of the festival, the actor has another good news for his fans. He has a new film that he has started work on.

The Tamil star announced his next venture, where he is reuniting with a director he has worked with before. He is joining hands with director Bala again for a new project. The Ghajini star shared the news with his fans on Thursday.

Suriya reunites with Bala after two decades

Sharing a picture with Bala and his father, veteran actor Sivakumar, South star Suriya credited the filmmaker for showing strong belief in him, more than he had in himself. The 46-year-old added that he had made him experience interesting phases through their collaborations.

Suriya stated that with the blessings of his father, he was venturing into another 'beautiful' journey 20 years later with the same enthusiasm he had during their earlier collaborations.

Suriya and Bala had first collaborated on the film Nandha. The movie released in 2001 and also starred Laila. The movie was also written by Bala. The filmmaker was also nominated for various awards events for his story. The venture traced Suriya's character, who reunites with his family after spending years in a rehabilitation centre for a crime and tries to earn their love and fit into the society.

They then worked together on the movie Pithamagan. The movie was released in 2003. The film also starred Anniyan star Vikram, who was given a big break by Bala in the National Award-winning Sethu before this movie. The movie Pithamagan even fetched Vikram a National Award. The film traced the friendship between their characters as they are surrounded by the world of crime.

Meanwhile, Suriya's Jai Bhim will be released on November 2. The film is directed by T. J. Gnanavel and also stars Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh, and K. Manikandan, among others in pivotal characters. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video, like many of his films recently.

He is also working on the movie, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which is releasing in December.

