Suriya To Portray A Scientist In His Much-awaited Project With R Ravikumar; Details Inside

South star Suriya is one of the most beloved actors in the film industry. The actor has amazed fans with his impeccable acting skills in Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Jai Bhim in the past few months. His much-anticipated cameo in Kamal Haasan's blockbuster film Vikram also created a buzz among fans. While the actor has recently shot a cameo for the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, his fans are now waiting for his film with director R Ravikumar. As per a recent report, the actor is expected to play the role of a scientist in the upcoming film.

Suriya's fans have been waiting for his collaboration with Indru Netru Naalai and director R Ravikumar for a long time. As per a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has revealed that the film is expected to go on floors in January 2023. Moreover, the film's director has already begun to bring his team together for the film, which is touted to be made on a high budget.

More about Suriya's next project

The upcoming untitled film is touted to be a futuristic drama, which will see Suriya portray the role of a scientist. The film's director is allegedly extremely focused on the project and has got the "best team" on board. The film's script is currently in the final stage and casting for the leading lady will begin soon. A major portion of the film will be shot in Chennai, where massive sets will be built some time ahead of the film's shoot.

The source said, "This untitled project is a futuristic-drama and will see Suriya play a scientist. A major portion of the film will be shot in Chennai, where a large set will be built closer to the shooting date. It’s a futuristic drama, and Ravikumar is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best team onboard." "The scripting at the moment is also in the final stage. Meanwhile, casting for the leading lady will begin soon," the source added.

Meanwhile, Suriya is all set to make special appearances in two upcoming films. Earlier this month, the actor revealed that he has shot a cameo for the Hindi remake of his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The actor also has a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya