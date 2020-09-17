Suriya To Work With 'Adanga Maru' Director Karthik Thangavel Again After 'Vaadivasal'?

Megastar Suriya will have multiple releases in 2020. The actor is either in discussion phases about several projects or ready to release some of his formerly shot films. While Soorarai Pottru awaits a release, he has already finished work on the film Vaadivasal. Now a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the actor is looking at another project with Karthik Thangavel. Suriya has previously worked with the director on the project Vaadivasal.

Suriya to work with Karthik Thangavel?

Karthik Thangavel is an acclaimed director known for his work in Adanga Maru. There are speculations that the two will be soon discussing the official nitty-gritty of the unnamed film. However, either party involved are yet to give a statement on the same. Suriya has not confirmed if he is going to work with the director soon, as per the report in Pinkvilla. According to the same report, the film is yet to be announced. Rest of the cast members, as well as the lead actress of the film, is yet to be discussed.

Apart from Karthik Thangavel's film Suriya has many films lined-up

Apart from the above-mentioned projects, Suriya will also be seen in the film Vaadivasal. He is working alongside Vetrimaran in the film which is being produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu. The film will have music by the acclaimed music director GV Prakash Kumar. Vaadivasal will also star Andrea Jeremiah as the female lead in the reel story. The filmmakers are yet to announce the full cast and the crew members of Vaadivasal. According to reports, the makers are going to announce the cast soon.

Suriya has more projects such as Aruvaa which was helmed by Hari. This will also be another instance that Suriya has worked with Hari. Previously they worked for the successful film Singam and all its sequels. Not just these but Suriya is speculated to be working with acclaimed director Pandiyarajan for an unnamed film. The closest release of Suriya is Soorarai Pottru. Fans can catch up on the film through OTT platforms. The film also has Aparna Balamurali in the lead role. It will be out on OTT platform on October 30 as per the latest announcements.

