Suriya Visits Fan's House After He Dies In Tragic Road Accident, Promises Help To Family

One of Suriya's ardent fans identified as Aravind died in a road accident and he was a member of the actor's fan club in Ennore. Upon hearing the news of his untimely demise, the Jai Bhim actor visited his house in Ennore near Chennai and offered his condolences. He also spoke to Aravind's parents and promised to help them in this difficult time.

2 things you need to know

Suriya's fan Aravind passed away in a tragic road accident recently.

The actor visited his house in Ennore to meet his family and offer help.

Suriya pays last respects to his fan

After Suriya's fan Aravind died in a road accident, Suriya rushed to his house in Ennore and paid his last respects. Not only that, but the Kanguva actor also spent some time at his residence and spoke to his family as they were grieving. Suriya also promised Aravind's family that he would help them out. Following that, his photos from Ennore visiting his fan's house have gone viral on social media.

(Suriya visits his fan's house in Ennore | Image: X)

Suriya video calls another fan's family who died tragically

Exclusive : Suriya Anna Expressed His Condolences Via Video Call !! 🙏 @Suriya_offlpic.twitter.com/zhM7lbivP2 — Suriya Stardom™ (@SuriyaStardom) July 23, 2023

During Suriya's birthday, the celebrations were in full swing, but in an unfortunate event, two of his fans died by electrocution in Palnadu. The incident took place when an iron rod of the banner came in contact with an electric wire overhead. A complaint was also filed in the police station and an investigation into the matter was initiated back then. Soon after Suriya came to know about the tragic news, he made a video call to the family of the deceased to offer his condolences. He said in the call which loosely translated to, "Please accept my condolences. I am shocked. Whatever happened is unfair."