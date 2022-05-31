Suriya Visits Fan's House After Latter Dies In Road Accident, Promises To Help Family

The connection of stars with their fans has always been special where celebrities from time to time have acknowledged their love in various ways. Similarly, versatile South star Suriya who enjoys a massive fan following, recently paid a visit to one of his fan's houses after he met with an unfortunate incident that took his life.

A 27-year-old fan named Jagadish, the secretary of the Namakkal District for the Suriya Fan Club Namakkal met with an unfortunate accident. He died on his way to the hospital. To pay his respect to the deceased, the Jai Bhim actor visited Jagadish's house.

Suriya visits fan's house after his unfortunate death

A picture shared by a Twitter user has been making rounds on the internet that shows the generous actor paying his condolence to the late fan's family by visiting his residence. Other than this, Suriya has even promised to financially support the family of Jagadish. He has assured employment for Jagadish's wife and said that he will also help his daughter Iniya in finishing her studies. Furthermore, the actor has asked the Namakkal Fan Club President to get regular updates on Jagadish's family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the South star who received immense love and appreciation for his courtroom drama Jai Bhim has an illustrious lineup of films. The actor is set to make a special appearance in Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The much-awaited movie is likely to release soon on June 3, 2022. Apart from this, he will also appear in Bala's untitled venture Suriya41. The film marks the collaboration between the actor and director after 20 years. These two previously gave a blockbuster hit Nandha in 2001 and Pithamagan in 2003. His other movie is Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The movie is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name.

Suriya will also be donning the hat of a producer for the Hindi remake of his popular film Soorarai Pottru which will feature Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the titular role. "A new beginning… need all your love and blessings!! (sic)", Suriya wrote on Instagram after sharing a picture with Kumar.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorSuriya