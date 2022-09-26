Amid much anticipation, South stalwart Suriya has begun shooting for his next film, tentatively titled Suriya42 in Goa. However, during the shoot, the makers found it a challenge to stop the circulation of leaked images and videos from the sets. In a bid to stop pictures and videos getting leaked from the sets, the makers have issued a strict warning against people.

The makers of the forthcoming film have resorted to stern warnings to those sharing leaked content from the film and also threatened them with legal consequences. The Jai Bhim star's next project which is touted as his most ambitious one stars him opposite Disha Patani. The 3D film, directed by Siva, is being designed as a pan-India project, with plans to release it in 10 languages.

Suriya42 makers theatrenes legal action

As the production of the film is underway, Studio Green, a film production company and one of the backers of the project, issued a statemnet on Sunday and revealed repercussions against people leaking pictures from the sets. The message shared online also stated how the makers want to provide a grand theatrical experience to everyone with the film, and do not want any leaked content from the set to destroy the experience.

Please Don't Share Any Shooting Spot Videos and Photos about #Suriya42 pic.twitter.com/idnGu4VXvz — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) September 25, 2022

The message, which was titled a humble request to everyone read, “We have noticed that few are sharing 'videos and pictures from the shooting sets of our upcoming production #Suriya42. Every single work involves the blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift this movie as a grand theatrical experience to everyone.”

The statement added, “It would be a great favour if you delete/remove the published videos and pictures, and we request not to share the same in the future. We would also like to inform you that strict legal actions under 'copyrights infringement' will be taken against the ones who continue to do so.”

Over some time, with several leaked pictures and videos leaked from the shooting sets, these have acted as major spoilsports with fans almost guessing the storyline and the roles played by the stars in the project. Meanwhile, the first motion poster of the film was unveiled on 9th September. Suriya sought ‘good wishes’ from fans and movie enthusiasts for the upcoming project and wrote, “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure! Suriya 42.”



IMAGE: Instagram/ActorSuriya