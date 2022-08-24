'Suriya42': Suriya's Next With Director Shiva Goes On Floors, Actor Shares Pic From Sets

After the mahurat pooja of actor Suriya Sivakumar's upcoming film Suriya42 that took place a couple of days back, the makers have finally kick-started the shooting. The announcement of the shooting schedule was shared by the Jai Bhim star on Twitter with a picture from the sets as he sought blessings from the almighty.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the music is composed by Pushpa fame composer Devi Sri Prasad. According to reports by Pinkvilla, an extensive schedule of the movie will reportedly take place in Goa. If various media reports are to be believed then Bollywood star Disha Patani will be seen making her Tamil debut with the film. She is likely to have come on board the venture as the leading lady opposite Suriya. On the other hand, apart from Suriya, Mahat is also expected to play a crucial role in the movie.

Suriya begins shooting of next project

As the team gathered to begin the shooting, Suriya updated fans with a picture from the sets where he can be seen posing with the director Siva along with composer Devi Sri Prasad. "Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!" Suriya wrote alongside the picture. The script of the forthcoming film has been penned by Siruthai Siva and Aadhi Narayana, while Madhan Karky has provided the dialogues.

SAI SAI very happy to start our new project with the blessings of god and best wishes of all the fans 🙏media friends🙏cinema lovers🙏🙏well wishers🙏🙏Thank you surya sir , Studiogreen, uv creations 🙏🙏🙏🙏SIVA &TEAM #Suriya42 pic.twitter.com/untiDmw5PT — siva+director (@directorsiva) August 24, 2022

The Muharat ceremony of the film recently took place at the Agaram foundation in Ramapuram. As per reports by the leading daily, the makers will be filming in a massive set erected in the beach city for around a month.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suriya has an interesting lineup of films including Vetrimaaran's directorial Vaadivaasal. The project is based on CS Chellapa's famous novel by the name Vaadi Vaasal.

Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu, GV Prakash has given the tunes for the drama. The actor's film Soorarai Pottru also bagged major accolades at the 68th edition of the National Film Awards. Soorarai Pottru took home awards in five major categories including the Best Feature Film. Moreover, Suriya bagged a National award for his outstanding performance in the film as he shared the award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.



IMAGE: Instagram/Actorsuriya/kodiyiloruvangokul