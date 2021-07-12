Suriya's 2020 Hit 'Soorarai Pottru' To Be Remade In Hindi, Sudha Kongara To Helm The Film

South Indian actor Suriya starred in the action-drama film Soorarai Pottru in 2020. The film received much appreciation from the audience and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is also now being made in Hindi. Suriya's 2D Entertainment recently collaborated with Abudantia Entertainment for the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya announces the Hindi remake of his 2020 hit Soorarai Pottru

Suriya recently took to his Instagram handle to announce the Hindi remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The actor shared a photo of his meet with Abuantia Entertainment. He also announced that the remake of the film will be directed by Sudha Kongara. In the caption, he wrote, "Excited to announce our association with @Abundantiaent led by @ivikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara". The cast of the Hindi remake has not been revealed yet.

Suriya on Hindi remake of the film

Suriya recently spoke to ANI about the Hindi remake of his Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya expressed how he is excited about the new project and said, "The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Pottru was unprecedented! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film because the soul of it was such". He further said, "It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinathin Hindi.".

Sudha Kongara on helming the upcoming project

Sudha Kongara helmed the original Tamil film in 2020. She has now come on board to direct the Hindi version of the film. During a chat with ANI, Kongara revealed why she helmed the original project and said, "I was initially drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the new India of the 90s.". She continued and said, "I am grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original."

