Suriya's action thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan has finally landed on the big screens for the superstar's ardent fans to witness. The Pandiraj directorial has been receiving raving responses from audiences, who are dubbing Suriya's act as Kannabiran 'show-stealing'. The film revolves around a social fighter (Suriya), who fights crimes against women.

Apart from fans, Suriya also received love and adulation from his little brother and actor Karthi, who called Etharkkum Thunindhavan a 'real feast' for fans. Sharing the film's poster via his social media, Karthi further congratulated the director and the film's entire team for putting together an incredible movie.

Karthi heaps praise on elder brother Suriya's action thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, March 10, the Theeran actor shared an intense-looking poster of Suriya from the recently released film. In the caption, he mentioned,"#ET hitting theatres today. It’s going to be a real feast for Anna’s @Suriya_offl Anbaana fans and wholesome entertainment for Families! Congratulations @pandiraj_dir sir and team!" Take a look.

#ET hitting theatres today. It’s going to be a real feast for Anna’s @Suriya_offl Anbaana fans and a wholesome entertainment for Families! Congratulations @pandiraj_dir sir and team! pic.twitter.com/j2dGUPQzSi — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 10, 2022

Apart from Karthi, the film's composer D Imman also urged audiences to witness the film in theatres. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"#EtharkkumThunindhavan from Today! Worldwide! Overwhelmed to present the sincere effort from the whole cast n crew! Kindly watch in screens near you! A #DImmanMusical Praise God!"

About 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'

The Tamil flick has been written and directed by Pandiraj, while Sun Pictures has bankrolled it. Apart from Suriya, it also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Saranya Ponvannan, M S Bhaskar vela Ramamoorthy, Jayaprakash, Subbu Panchu among others in pivotal roles. The film, which faced various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. In the film, Suriya's Kannabiran is seen chasing a gang, led by a minister's son, that blackmails women with videos of them.

The film marked Suriya's comeback to the big screen as all of his previous projects, including Jai Bhim, were released via OTT platforms. For the unversed, Suriya and Pandiraj have earlier collaborated in the 2015 film Pasanga 2, which starred child actors Nishesh and Vaishnavi in lead roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTHI_OFFL)