Suriya's Fans Flock To His Newly-created Instagram To Shower Wishes On His 45th Birthday

Tamil actor Suriya recently made his debut on Instagram and is celebrating his 45th birthday today. The actor has only uploaded two posts and has already gained over 463k followers till now on his account. Take a look at the actor's posts, captions, and the comments he got on the posts.

Actor Suriya's first post on Instagram

Actor Suriya recently made his debut on the social media platform, Instagram. His first post features a shot of him and his wife Jyotika with a blessed emoji as its caption. Viewers can see a selfie where the couple is smiling and also the movie Ponmagal Vandhal is visible on the TV screen in the background. Ponmagal Vandhal is a film produced by Suriya and is directed by J. J. Fredrick.

The post has been flooded with wishes for the actor on his birthday. One fan wrote - Annaaa (emoji) Happy Bday To You (emoji) Love you lotsz (emoji), while another fan welcomed him on the platform and wrote - Thalaiva welcome (emoji). Take a look at all the comments on his first post:

Pic Credit: Suriya's Instagram

In the next post, the star can be seen sporting a plain white t-shirt in front of a white background. He is smiling and posing confidently. Take a look at Suriya's second post on Instagram.

The actor also uploaded a warm caption mentioning that he was happy to be on the platform. He also talked about spreading love and happiness. He wrote - Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!!.

Like his first post, this picture also garnered many comments and likes. Most of the comments were to wish or congratulate the actor's arrival on the social media platform. Take a look at the comments on this post:

Pic Credit: Suriya's Instagram

Suriya is a popular Tamil actor who made his debut in the year 1997. A few of his best films have been Nandha, Pithamagan, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, and Varanam Aayiram, to name a few The actor was last seen in Kaappaan, which released in September 2019.

Promo Pic Credit: Suriya's Instagram

