Suriya's 'Ghajini' Was Initially Offered To R Madhavan? Here's Why Actor Turned Down Film

Bollywood actor R Madhavan is currently riding high on the accolades of his latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is based on the life of Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. With the biographical drama receiving heaps of praise from the audience, R Madhavan established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Over the years, Madhavan was seen experimenting with different kinds of roles and has widened his horizon as an actor. However, the RHTDM star has always been very cautious about his choices of films and has turned down several big banner projects numerous times. To much of everyone's surprise, the renowned actor had once rejected AR Murugadoss' Ghajini too, owing to its different storyline.

R Madhavan rejected Suriya's Ghajini

The 2005 action thriller Tamil film Ghajini, starring Suriya in the lead role became a massive hit at the box office when it was released. Initially, the makers of the AR Murugadoss directorial project approached R Madhavan for the film before casting Suriya in the lead role. However, Madhavan turned down the offer stating that he 'didn't like story.' Recently, the actor shared the incident with his fans during an Instagram live chat session with Suriya.

In the interaction, Madhavan revealed that he told director AR Murugadoss that 'he couldn't connect' with the 'second half of the film.'He said-

"I was offered a film called Ghajini. I rejected the film as I didn't like the story and I told director AR Murugadoss sir that the second half of the film didn't connect with me. That story eventually came to you and I was very happy after watching you. I had seen you earlier in Kaakha Kaakha and I was happy because I felt the role in Ghajini had gone to the right person, which you as well proved. The success of Ghajini is a huge thing. I watched the hard work you had put in for your role in the film and for achieving your six-pack abs. At the time, it made me wonder whether I can do this since you were working that hard."

For unversed, Ghajini is helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Salem Chandrasekharan. The film stars Suriya alongside Asin, Nayanthara, Pradeep Rawat, Riyaz Khan and many others. The film was remade into a Hindi version with the same title starring Aamir Khan and Asin in the lead role.

Image: insta/@actormaddy/@actorsuriya