Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' Bags Two Indie Spirit Awards At The Boston International Film Festival

It is a celebration time for Suriya's Jai Bhim team as the Tamil legal drama has bagged two Indie Awards at the prestigious Boston International Film Festival. On Friday, May 6, the makers of the movie took to Twitter to announce the piece of good news online. This comes just three days after the production house bagged two awards at the 12th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival.

Suriya's Jai Bhim wins big at the Boston International Film Festival

The production house of the film, 2D Entertainment recently took to Twitter to announce that the regional film has won the Indie Spirit accolade in the Best Cinematography and Best Actress category. While sharing the news online, the production team of the film wrote, "#JaiBhim bags the Awards for Indie Spirit Best Actress & Indie Spirit Best Cinematography at the #BostonInternationalFilmFestival Congratulations @jose_lijomol & @srkathiir. Sir on the Awards! Thank You @BostonInterFF for the honour @Suriya_offl". In another tweet, the director of the movie, TJ Gnanavel can be seen accepting the prestigious award. While sharing the picture online, the makers wrote, "The Director of #JaiBhim, @tjgnan Sir handed over #BostonInternationalFilmFestival's Award for the Indie Spirit Best Cinematography to @srkathiir Sir."

Jai Bhim bags two awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival

On Tuesday, May 3, the makers of the movie took to social media to reveal that Jai Bhim has bagged two prestigious awards at the annual festival. The statement released by the creators read, "#JaiBhim wins the Best Film & Best Supporting Actor awards at the #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival Thank you. @dadasahebfest for the honour! Congratulations #Manikandan on winning the Best Supporting actor". Take a look at it here:

Released on November 2, 2021, the Suriya-starrer legal drama titled Jai Bhim follows the story of a tribal couple - Senggeni and Rajakannu - and the injustice that the wife has to face when the husband goes missing from the police custody after being arrested on false allegations. The wife seeks help from lawyer Chandru who swears to bring justice to the duo. The movie is based on real-life events. It is back by Suriya's production firm, 2D Entertainment. It also featured Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya